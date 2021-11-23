Wi Ha-Joon and Lee Dong-Wook’s K-Drama “Bad and Crazy”: Synopsis, Premiere Date, and More

In 2021, the Asian streaming platform will release another original Korean drama.

Bad and Crazy is a new crime K-drama starring Lee Dong-wook and Wi Ha-joon from Squid Game.

In the upcoming drama, a bad-giy cop turns a blind eye to corruption if it benefits him.

When a mysterious character’s life is turned upside down, he finds himself on the side of justice.

The K-drama Bad and Crazy will premiere in December, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Ryu Soo-yeol (Lee) is first seen in still images as a drab detective.

Soo-yeol is a practical detective in Bad and Crazy, but he believes he is above the law.

If it is in his best interests, he will overlook crimes and corruption.

His dubious tactics have gotten him a lot of promotions and success.

With the arrival of a mysterious character named K (Wi), his life is turned upside down.

“K believes he is here to bring justice to a corrupt world,” Soompi explained.

He is the polar opposite of Soo-yoel, and he wishes to transform him into a deserving and just detective.

A thrilling redemption story awaits fans.

K may be on the right side of the law, but he’s even more insane and reckless than Soo-yeo.

“K is rough to the point where his fists will come before his words,” Wi explains, “but he’s a three-dimensional figure who is overflowing with justice, refreshing, and even cute.” K could be a manifestation of Soo-yeol’s psyche, according to Bad and Crazy’s K-drama synopsis.

The Korean drama Bad and Crazy is produced by tvN and iQiyi.

The drama will air on Korean cable television and iQiyi starting December 17th.

According to Soompi, it will air at 10:40 p.m., following the conclusion of Park Hyun-sik’s K-drama Happiness.

Bad and Crazy will premiere on iQiyi at 8:40 a.m. ET for US viewers.

No worries if you don’t speak Korean; iQiyi offers subtitles in a variety of languages for international viewers to enjoy.

Fans will have to wait and see how many free episodes the streaming service will offer non-paying subscribers.

Meet the cast and our dream team, (hashtag)BadandCrazy, which premieres exclusively on the (hashtag)iQiyi app on December 17th…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Bad and Crazy