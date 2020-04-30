Wife, 22, recalls how her husband, 49, was reported for kidnapping because of her baby face

A doting wife has revealed how her husband, who is 27 years her senior, was accused of kidnap due to her baby-faced appearance.

Tori Smith, 22, from Baltimore, said she was left in hysterics when a concerned colleague spotted her at work with truck driver Eddie, 49, and called the police.

They were pulled over and Tori was asked what relation she was to Eddie, forcing her to explain they’re a married couple.

Homemaker Tori added that she has also been accused of using Eddie as a ‘sugar daddy’, and she revealed that she has had to cut some people out of her life for questioning their relationship.

But the couple, who met in November 2017, insist their age gap romance is ‘no different to any other.’

‘I often join Eddie whilst he’s at work because it gets me out of the house, and we love hanging out – even if it is driving around for the day,’ Tori said.

‘But a few weeks ago, we were at the facility waiting for the truck to get loaded, and I went to use the bathroom which is when someone must have spotted me and assumed I was just 13.

‘As we went to pull off, two police cars pull up and asked Eddie to step out of the truck – we were so confused.

‘The cop asked me “what is your relation to that man?”, and I explained he is my husband and asked what is going on, which left us in hysterics.

‘I couldn’t believe someone thought my husband had abducted a teenager – I showed my ID to prove my age and the police officers started laughing too.

‘It is difficult for others to understand that a younger person can be in love with an older man, but I have never connected with someone so well in my life.

‘We are soul mates and we know it, so people’s assumptions don’t faze us. I have cut some people off due to them not being open about me dating him.

‘Many assumed he is my sugar daddy, which is absolutely wrong and insulting.’

The love-struck couple met in a karaoke bar and were initially attracted to each other’s looks, as well as sharing a love for singing and travelling.

They tied the knot on November 24 in 2019 and plan on having children in the future.

Tori added: ‘We are just like any other couple; we love going out, exploring new places and curling up to watch movies.

‘When Eddie proposed to me it was the best day of my life – we can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.

‘We have spoken about children but we aren’t ready yet – we still have a lot of traveling to do.’