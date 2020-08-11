Wife of Lisa Armstrong’s new man first saw pictures of him with Ant McPartlin’s ex on her birthday

THE estranged wife of Lisa Armstrong’s new man has revealed she saw pictures of them cuddling up on her birthday just months after their split.

The Sun reported Strictly make-up artist Lisa has found love again four months after her painful divorce from TV presenter Ant McPartlin.

At the weekend she was snapped hugging and laughing at a park cafe with her new boyfriend James Green.

Today his estranged wife Kirsty – who he shares two children with – told MailOnline: “I saw the photos of James and Lisa yesterday – on my birthday, which wasn’t the best present ever.

“I’d kind of already had an idea they were an item, someone gave me the heads up.”

Kirsty and James are not yet divorced, but split earlier this year. He no longer lives with Kirsty and their daughter, 14, and 11-year-old son.

The Sun’s photographs showed Lisa looking like a giggling carefree teen again as she spent time with her new man.

The other male in her life, pet labrador Hurley, sat loyally at her side on a dog walk in West London.

Lisa met divorced James, 37, before lockdown.

The relationship blossomed despite restrictions and they are now able to date properly.

An onlooker said: “She and James both looked really happy, especially Lisa.

“They were very lovey-dovey — as you are in the early stages of romance.

“They were chatting intently, holding hands, and she was laughing a lot.

“They made no effort to disguise their feelings.”

Lisa met her Ant when they were teens before he proposed on a Dubai holiday in 2005.

After the split in 2018 he started dating his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. They now live together.

Lisa was granted a decree nisi in October, with her marriage officially ending in April by decree absolute.