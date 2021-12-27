Wigmore Hall review by Magdalena Kozena: Entrancing and kaleidoscopic

Two of the world’s most accomplished Lieder singers performed at the Wigmore Hall.

Even in these trying times, when traveling artists are being held hostage by quarantines, the Wigmore Hall continues to be the world’s temple to chamber music.

And, in particular, to the German term Lieder, which refers to art songs.

Brahms’ Lieder, written for intimate groups of cognoscenti and technically demanding enough that only virtuosi can handle their accompaniment, have been brought to the Wigmore by two of the world’s top exponents in the past week.

Christian Gerhaher was first, renowned for his mastery of the genre and accompanied by Gerold Huber: a perennial duo now so perfectly attuned that it’s difficult to imagine this great German baritone ever being accompanied by anyone else.

The pain of love (unrequited or lost) as reflected in nature – with raindrops reflecting tears – was the leitmotif, with Brahms’ gritty “Four Serious Songs” (foreshadowing Clara Schumann’s death and his own) adding an underlying darkness.

The contrast could not have been greater when it was Magdalena Kozena’s turn to sing Brahms, accompanied by Ohad Ben-Ari.

While Gerhaher’s performance was characterized by a white-hot, doom-laden intensity, Kozena provided a kaleidoscopic evening in which her Brahms was complemented by songs by other composers that transported us to very different musical worlds.

Two of those worlds belonged to Czech composers, Dvorak and Martinu, honoring her Czech ancestors.

With “The Nursery,” she also transported us into Musorgsky’s world.

That Russian composer was the first to set ordinary Russian speech to music in a way that mirrored its spoken rhythms, and the effect was both comic and entrancing as Kozena sang these songs.

They turn on little domestic events: a naughty kitten, a frightening black beetle, a fall off a hobby horse, and they climax with an endless prayer at bedtime, as the boy keeps remembering other people who must be included in God’s blessing. They’re all cast in the form of a dialogue between a pampered child and his long-suffering nanny, and they’re all cast in the form of a dialogue between a p

Kozena’s vocal and dramatic versatility made for a lovely show, but the riddles of the folk-song lyrics lingered in the mind.

