Wigmore Hall, Sandrine Piau and David Kadouch, review: An enchanted hour

Piau’s Baroque music performance is distinguished by fiery perfection and an airborne quality.

Sandrine Piau has a cult following like few other singers.

When you ask them why they are willing to travel hundreds of miles to hear this French soprano, they will most likely give you three reasons.

Her fiery perfection of sound, her bad-girl elfin presence, and an air of elusiveness fueled by the fact that she was just as likely to cancel an engagement as she was to perform at one point in her career

And, as she once told me, her path to celebrity was anything but conventional.

“When I was four, I saw Disney’s The Aristocats, in which a cat played the harp like a princess, and it seemed to me like a very romantic thing to do,” she recalled.

So I begged my parents to get me a harp, and I became a harpist as a result.”

When she was 20, she met a flautist who told her that because she was always singing, she should say hello to the conductor working in the next room, who happened to be William Christie, the high priest of Baroque performance.

“So I decided to take an 18th-century music course with him – not serious singing, just a bit of research.”

Christie steered her towards Handel, and the harp was forgotten.

She alone is responsible for the airborne quality with which she now performs Baroque music.

Her Wigmore Hall concert with pianist David Kadouch was typical of her in terms of connections and contrasts, as well as its literary roots.

The juxtaposition of Robert Schumann’s version of ‘Kennst du das Land’ – based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s decorously tormented protagonist in his coming-of-age novel Wilhelm Meisters Lehrjahre – with Schubert’s better-known version is unusual, and Piau delicately brought out the difference: Schubert’s emotionally restrained classicism set against Schumann’s heart-on-sleeve treatment 30 years later.

Piau cast a spell with this, as well as two more Schubert Goethe settings, which she then dispelled with three passionate Clara Schumann songs, romantic ardour now in full flow, Kadouch’s refined accompaniments pointing the way in every bar.

Clara should be sad, as Susan Youens pointed out in her program note.

Sandrine Piau and David Kadouch, Wigmore Hall, review: An enchanted hour