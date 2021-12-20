Wigmore Hall, Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih, review: Fascinating, joyful, and full of gentle heartache.

On the 100th anniversary of Saint-Saens’ death, the duo reminded us of his genius.

The death of Camille Saint-Saens was commemorated on December 16th, the centenary of his birth.

Step forward, cellist Steven Isserlis, one of the most outspoken defenders of this irascible French composer’s genius: he and his pianist duo partner, Connie Shih, dedicated their recital to works by Saint-Saens and friends, bookended by the two magnificent cello sonatas.

If Isserlis, at the age of 62, had any time for such pretensions, which one suspects he doesn’t, he would be a national treasure.

This concert was fascinating, joyful, and full of surprises, and it simply brought out the best in everyone involved.

Isserlis was a master at capturing a rainbow of colors in his musical butterfly net, and the long-spun melodies of Fauré’s “Romance Op.

69” and Franz Liszt’s “Forgotten Romance.”

More of this music has been lost to time than Liszt.

“Le noce bretonne” (The Breton Wedding) by Gabriel Willaume for solo cello was a delightful evocation of a passing wedding procession, complete with bagpipe effect.

The cello version of Bizet’s greatest hits, Joseph Hollman’s “Carmen” Fantasy, indulges the soloist in the “Toreador’s Song,” which in Isserlis’s hands ripped and roared with enormous gusto, unlike various similar creations for violin.

Augusta Holmès, a late 19th-century Parisian institution in her own right, arranged “Nol d’Irlande” (Irish Christmas) by Isserlis, a perfect match for Reynaldo Hahn’s soulful “improvisations” on two Irish songs.

After opening with Saint-Saens’s succinct and focused “Cello Sonata No 1,” Isserlis and Shih unleashed “No.

2”: a startling piece, almost Beethovenian in 1905, when Wagner had hypnotized many other French composers.

The two seemed completely at one with the music, each other, and what looked and sounded like the sheer delight of it all as they soared through its significant challenges.

In piano writing so relentlessly fiendish, fast, light, and exposed, Shih’s playing had my jawbone hitting the floor.

What better encore than Saint-Saens’ “The Swan,” in which the duo gave the world’s most famous cello solo a direct, touching beauty, full of gentle heartache.

