Wild Speculation on ‘General Hospital’: Maxie and Peter Reunite — For Louise’s Sake

‘General Hospital’ Fan Theory: Maxie and Peter Reunite — For Louise’s Sake

With General Hospital fans still reeling from the “big reveal” of Sonny and Nina in bed together, all they can think about now is what the show will do next, which is why this week’s wild speculation focuses on yet another terrifying sight.

Peter’s baby, Louise, is currently with him.

And Louise’s mother, Maxie, is worried sick.

Will she go to any length to keep her baby with her?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming General Hospital episodes follow.]

Maxie and Peter used to be a General Hospital power couple, which is hard to believe.

Maxie is the daughter of 1980s super-couple Frisco and Felicia Jones, as General Hospital fans are aware.

(And 80’s babies are rejoicing now that Kristina Wagner is back on the canvas.) Peter, on the other hand, is the result of a one-night stand between Alex Devane and the supervillain Cesar Faison.

But, without going into too much detail about their relationship — suffice it to say, it includes a maternity scandal! — they are no longer together.

And, of all people to emulate, Peter has chosen to emulate his father, who, to call him “insane” would be an understatement.

The month of February is a good time to start thinking about

Everyone in Port Charles wants Peter August dead in the eighth episode of General Hospital, from Victor to Maxie to Brook Lynn and Chase.

According to SoapHub, the only reason they want to keep him alive (for the time being) is to reclaim the baby that they all adore.

(Don’t forget, this is a legacyGH grandchild!)

“There’s no way Peter’s escaping this time… ” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comw5IqRXhmWa

But, as we all know, Peter isn’t about to give up the baby so easily.

If he doesn’t get his way, he may even harm Louise.

Will forcing Maxie to get back together with him be part of “getting his way”?

Maxie has gone back and forth between wanting to kill Peter and being grateful when she thought he was in a coma, but she still loves him for giving her Louise.

This relationship is a disaster in either case.

Worse, she’ll have to live with him for at least another 18 years until Louise matures.

Maxie must improve her decision-making skills in the future.

“There’s no way in hell Peter’s getting away this time… ” #GHpic.twitter.com/w5IqRXhmWa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 7, 2022