Will 90 Day Fiancé’s Tania and Syngin Divorce Over Wanting Kids?

The pressure is on for 90 Day Fiancé season seven’s Tania and Syngin.

In the exclusive sneak peek from “The Couples Tell All” reunion special, Syngin admits he’s undecided about taking the next step in their relationship after getting married: kids.

“I am still very indecisive when it comes to having a child. When I have a s–tty job, I choose I’m not going to do that job anymore and I’ll go. But, like, if I have a child, I might just have to do that s—tty job,” Syngin told host Shaun Robinson.

So, when would he be ready?

“I can’t say that because I don’t know when I will feel settled down or the right time,” he said. “It’s something we still bump heads about.”

Wanting to have kids and then deciding on when to try is a big thing in any relationship. Not being on the same page and continuing to fight about it and not come to an agreement is quite the fight, Tania agreed.

“We’re kind of skipping around the fact that we don’t talk about it too much because it’s like, do we split if I don’t want kids? Is that good enough to not be together?” Syngin said. “We did get married with some disagreements on our future.”

You can see how uncomfortable Tania is about the whole conversation in the video above. Would she divorce him if he never came around to wanting kids?

For more 90 Day, read our in-depth interview revealing all the secrets about the hit show.

The two-part 90 Day Fiancé “Tell All” special airs Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on TLC.