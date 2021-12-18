How Will ‘And Just Like That…’ Handle Willie Garson’s Death in Real Life?

The death of Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That… shocked the world.

Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the original Sex and the City, was ecstatic to be a part of the reboot and stayed on set as long as his health permitted.

Despite this, due to his failing health, much of his planned storyline had to be cut.

Michael Patrick King revealed in a recent interview that fans won’t get a big explanation for Stanford’s sudden absence, but that it was entirely due to circumstance.

Garson reprised his role as Stanford in the third episode of And Just Like That…, and he was as charming as ever.

While the first two episodes were heavy and depressing for many viewers, Garson shone in his role and lit up the room.

In episode 3, he continued to do so, and a rivalry between Charlotte York and Stanford began to form.

That, however, appears to be his final appearance.

The cast and crew of And Just Like That… spoke with Vulture about Garson’s shocking death in an interview.

The showrunner, Michael Patrick King, revealed that he had invited Garson to the set for a final scene.

Only Stanford and Bradshaw are present in the scene, which was written to explain his sudden absence.

Garson told the showrunner he wouldn’t be able to do it.

Garson was almost apologetic, King recalled.

“Please don’t think I don’t want to do it — I can’t,” Garson said, according to him.

Stanford will have a big storyline in the reboot, according to King.

Parker agreed with those sentiments.

Stanford would be more involved than ever before, she told Vulture.

Parker revealed that he had his own exciting and interesting storyline.

Regrettably, that plotline was never completed.

Garson’s last appearance on set was in August 2021, and he died from pancreatic cancer the following month.

While the makers of And Just Like That… planned a scene to explain Garson’s absence, Garson and Parker never got around to filming it.

According to all accounts, the third episode, “When in Rome,” was Garson’s final appearance.

It’s still unclear how they’ll deal with his absence now.

Presumably, the show will explain his abrupt disappearance in some way, but neither King nor the cast, at least not yet, are willing to share that information.

There is one thing…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.