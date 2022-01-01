Will Angela Ask Dexter to Kill Kurt on ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Only two episodes of Dexter: New Blood remain, and Dexter Morgan’s life is on the line.

Kurt Caldwell is still alive and well after attempting to assassinate Harrison.

Angela is also on the verge of discovering the truth about Dexter.

Angela appears to be attempting to expose Dexter’s crimes.

However, Dexter fans believe Angela will use Dexter’s special abilities to punish the man who murdered her best friend.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 8 spoilers.]

Angela was getting closer and closer to the truth about Dexter in Dexter: New Blood Episode 8.

Angela didn’t stop her investigation just because she discovered Dexter was lying about being Jim Lindsay.

Logan informed her in episode 8 that Dexter had assaulted drug dealer Miles while she was in New York.

While questioning Miles, Angela discovers that Dexter began assaulting him only after the cops arrived.

He also reveals the large needle mark on his neck to her.

Miles ratted on Jasper, Logan later tells Angela, but he died of an overdose before he could be apprehended by the cops.

Angela examines Jasper’s body and discovers the same needle mark on his body that she noticed on Miles.

Angela later discovers that Jasper died with ketamine in his system while conducting research at home.

She finds out about the Bay Harbor Butcher after doing a quick Google search for “ketamine Miami homicide.”

Clyde Phillips, showrunner of Dexter: New Blood, teased to TV Line that the revival’s ending will “blow up the internet,” with fans speculating that Dexter will die or end up in prison for his crimes.

Maybe Angela will be the one to finally put him in his place.

The series, on the other hand, could go in a different direction.

For decades, Angela has worked to bring the man who murdered her best friend Iris to justice.

Kurt was eventually apprehended for the murder.

Angela isn’t convinced, despite the fact that he concocted a story linking Iris’ death to his father.

Kurt, unfortunately for her, appears to be above the law.

Untangling the past isn’t always as difficult as it appears. pic.twitter.comDmwG24f4ru

Angela may decide to take matters into her own hands, according to some Dexter fans.

“I believe she requests that ‘The Bay Harbor Butcher’ put an…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.