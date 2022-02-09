Will Arnett and Amy Poehler divorced for what reason?

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler split up for what reason?

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler, both known for their comedic roles, were once married.

The former couple first met in 1996 and started dating soon after.

Poehler, 50, and Arnett, 51, split up two years after their second child, Abel, was born.

“They drifted apart, like a lot of couples do,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “But there was no malice in the split, and no one else was involved.”

The Guardian published an interview with Arnett on February 8, 2022, in which he reflected on his six-year divorce.

Arnett was working on season four of the hit show Arrested Development during their breakup.

“Almost excruciating… Just brutal, brutal, brutal,” he said of the season’s filming.

One day, while driving to the set, I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.”

He also revealed to The Guardian that his divorce pain was channeled into his work on Arrested Development and later the Netflix show BoJack Horseman.

He also discussed his narcissistic character on BoJack, saying the show was “an amalgamation of characteristics that I didn’t like about other people and other stuff that I didn’t like about myself.”

“Yeah, that was a strange thing to do.”

But it was the only thing I could think of at the time.

It was a difficult couple of years, but I suppose I had no choice.”

After five years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie, 13, in 2008, and then Abel, 11, in 2010.

“I’m afraid my heart will explode because I adore my boys so much.”

I’m not sure if this love will split me in half or crack open my chest.

In a 2014 essay published in The Globe and Mail, Poehler wrote, “This love is terrifying.”

Despite the fact that Abel and Archie are the children of famous people, the Arnett children are frequently kept out of the spotlight.

They continue to co-parent Archie and Abel six years after their divorce.

Arnett claims that he is no longer a depressed divorced man, but rather a happy single father who is pursuing his comedy career.

“It’s crazy to me how much my whole life has shifted in such a dramatic way in five years,” the actor said.

“Isn’t it incredible?” you might ask.

Murderville, his most recent show, is now available on Netflix.

Since their divorce, Poehler has kept herself busy by starring in…

