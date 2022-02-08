Will Arnett claims he cried for an hour in his car after Amy Poehler and him broke up.

Will Arnett claims he cried for an hour in his car after Amy Poehler and he broke up.

Will Arnett had a roller coaster year in 2013.

The 51-year-old actor recalls an extremely emotional moment while working on season 4 of Arrested Development for Netflix while also going through a breakup with Amy Poehler, in a recent interview with The Guardian.

From 2003 to 2016, Arnett and Poehler were married, but they divorced in 2012.

Arnett has a one-year-old son Alexander with Alessandra Brawn, and they have two sons, Archie, 13, and Abel, 11.

“It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago,” he says when asked about his divorce.

Arnett claims it was “almost excruciating” when the two were splitting up.

“Just ruthless, ruthless, ruthless.”

“I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour,” he recalls, adding, “It was a painful couple of years, but I guess I had to go through it.”

One of the most difficult aspects of Arnett’s split from Poehler, according to the UK publication, was the media’s involvement.

“People speak of you as if they know who you are, and they speak of your relationship as if they know what’s going on.”

“It’s brutal with any relationship, and we have kids,” he explains, “and then you see stuff online, like this one journalist wrote: ‘I’m Team Amy.’ I’m like, ‘You’re a grown person.’

This is a breakup, so what are you talking about?

This is a group of people who are related to each other.

‘This isn’t a game,’ says the character.

In her 2014 memoir, Yes Please, Poehler discussed her divorce from Arnett.

“Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and tossing it up in the air,” the Parks and Recreation star, 50, explained.

“Divorce is all about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it spin, and worrying about what will break when it lands.”

