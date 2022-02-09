Will Ben Campbell Return in ‘Chicago Med’ Season 7? Maggie Lockwood Actor Tweeted a Possible Clue

Will Ben Campbell Return to ‘Chicago Med’ Season 7? Maggie Lockwood Actor Tweeted a Possible Clue

Maggie Lockwood, charge nurse on Chicago Med Season 7, has been moved by the events of the season.

Maggie was working with her biological daughter Vanessa Taylor at the start of the season.

Vanessa finally revealed to the rest of the hospital that Maggie is her mother in the fall finale.

Maggie’s husband Ben Campbell, on the other hand, has not been seen this season.

Maggie and Ben are a fan favorite couple, and Marlyne Barrett’s Tweet could be a hint that Ben will be back soon.

Maggie is diagnosed with breast cancer in a previous season of Chicago Med.

She seeks treatment at a different hospital than Gaffney Chicago Medical Center because she wants to keep the news from her coworkers.

While undergoing chemotherapy, she meets Ben Campbell.

Maggie invites Ben to a clambake party, and the two form a romantic bond.

Ben becomes ill and comes close to death at one point.

Both his and Maggie’s cancers eventually go into remission.

The couple marry in a touching ceremony and go on to foster a child named Auggie.

One Chicago fans adore Ben and Maggie, and many are hoping to see Ben in Season 7 of Chicago Med.

In the One Chicago universe, Maggie and Ben are one of the most wholesome couples.

Ben has yet to appear in Chicago Med Season 7 due to scheduling conflicts.

He hasn’t been seen since the season 6 episode “I Will Come To Save You.”

Season 7 of Chicago Med is currently on hiatus until February.

twenty-third

Maggie’s Marlyne Barrett recently shared an old photo of herself on the set of Chicago Med with Ben’s Charles Malik Whitfield.

“When you can just put your head on your man,” the actor captioned the image.

@NBCOneChicago (hashtag)ChicagoMed (hashtag)OneChicago (hashtag)throwback

When all you have to do is put your head on your man.

@NBCOneChicagopic.twitter.comiKDPmGFbmQ (hashtag)ChicagoMed (hashtag)OneChicago (hashtag)[email protected]

Fans wondered when Ben would return to the show in the comments section of this post.

At the moment, there is no definitive answer to this question.

Barrett’s Tweet could have been a hint, but there is no evidence that Whitfield will appear in Chicago Med Season 7.

There’s still…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.