Will Billie Eilish win an Oscar for James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’?

Will Billie Eilish win an Academy Award for her performance as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’?

Daniel Craig said his goodbyes to the James Bond franchise with No Time to Die.

Since his debut as the super-spy in 2006’s Casino Royale, the actor has played the role five times.

The Bond films now have the unenviable task of deciding where the franchise should go next.

But, first and foremost, there’s the question of whether No Time to Die will be able to win any awards during the awards season.

Billie Eilish for Best Original Song has the best chance of winning.

James Bond, the fictional character created by Ian Fleming, first appeared on the big screen in 1962.

In the opinion of Dr.

Sean Connery played Bond with a wink and a nod, not self-parodying.

His performance set the tone for the rest of the franchise.

Despite the fact that there have been more than 20 James Bond films, none of the series’ iconic theme songs have ever won an Academy Award.

All of that changed in 2013, when Adele won Best Original Song for Skyfall’s title track.

Adele’s worldwide fame and acclaim for her best-selling album 21 and its singles may have contributed to her victory.

Sam Smith won an Oscar in the same category just a few years later.

In that case, the singer was recognized for their song “The Writing’s on the Wall” from the James Bond film Spectre, which was released in 2015.

What Is the Running Time of ‘No Time To Die’? It’s the Longest James Bond Film Ever!

Now, No Time to Die, the next James Bond film, has a chance to win the Best Original Song award for the third time in a row.

On “No Time to Die,” Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, share co-writing credit, and the song is one of 15 nominees for the Academy’s Best Original Song shortlist.

The complete list of songs nominated for the award is as follows:

There were a total of 84 songs in the running.

Many Oscar-winning songs are either anthems for the film or are performed as part of the plot.

In the case of “No Time to Die,” Eilish has a good chance of winning.

Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, for example, could receive nominations as well.

The majority of fans enjoy Eilish’s Bond song.

So it’s a safe bet that it’ll at the very least keep you safe…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.