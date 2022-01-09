Will Brayden assist Tariq in escaping jail in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Will Brayden Help Tariq Get Out of Jail in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

This season’s Power Book II: Ghost has been a complete shock.

Tariq St. John’s life is chronicled in this drama series.

After his father’s death, Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is devastated.

Despite the fact that Tariq is supposed to be concentrating on his studies, he has become entangled in the drug trade as a member of the Tejada crime family.

He’s also enlisted the help of his best friend, Gianni Paolo’s naive but well-intentioned Brayden Weston.

Now that Tariq has ended up in prison, Brayden may be the only person who can help him get out.

Brayden was just Tariq’s friend and partner in CourseCorrect in the final seasons of Power, and even in the first season of Ghost.

In Season 2, however, his role has broadened.

Tariq has started to entrust Brayden with more responsibilities and details, and while Brayden has embraced his new role, he has also made some mistakes.

He’s inadvertently landed in the clutches of Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) in his quest to be taken seriously.

Brayden will have to deal with the fallout as a result of the college student’s blind faith in Cane, who used the hot-headed gangster to frame Tariq for double murder.

Brayden will have a lot to deal with this season, according to Paolo.

He told Men’s Health, “All I want to do is feel good on set.”

“With the exception of a sex scene, there’s nothing specific I need to be in shape for.”

“There are scenes where I need to shoot people or do something specific like that where there’s a lot of action,” he continued, “spoiler!”

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Revolutionize Saxe’s Life

With Tariq behind bars and Brayden on his own to run CourseCorrect and interact with the Tejadas, it’s likely that he’ll use his connections to help his friend get out.

After all, Brayden has no idea what Tariq is capable of, and he’ll undoubtedly feel bad about Cane’s secret “friendship.”

“What’s Free?” is the title of the next episode of Power Book II: Ghost, which will pick up where the previous episode left off.

It also implies that Brayden will assist Tariq in his release from prison.

“Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust,” according to the official episode description.

Brayden has to make a decision…

