Will Bucky Barnes Appear in the Next MCU Film After ‘Doctor Strange 2′?

Bucky Barnes was given a second chance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Since then, the superhero hasn’t appeared.

With so many cameos anticipated in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are wondering if Bucky will make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel film.

Bucky Barnes is played by Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He made his debut as Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) army buddy and best friend in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger.

Bucky reappears as a reprogrammed assassin in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, after presumably dying at the conclusion of that film.

Steve finally gets through to Bucky after a fierce battle.

In subsequent films, such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, the hero fights alongside the Avengers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel TV series set in 2021, picks up with Bucky and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America.

Since then, the character hasn’t been seen.

Stan also confirmed that he will not be appearing in the star-studded sequel to Doctor Strange when asked.

Fans are eager to see where Sam Wilson’s story goes next after seeing him take up the mantle of Captain America alongside Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Stan, however, revealed in his interview with Collider that he has no idea how or when the character will return to the MCU.

“I have no idea,” Stan admitted, “but I believe it’s more about figuring out what’s next for him.”

“I felt like the show, to some extent, really graduated him to another level of experience and taking on his past a lot better and gave him another sense of place and sense of family that he’s found there with Sam,” she says.

“Right now, he’s in a pretty good spot,” the Marvel star added.

