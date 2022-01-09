Will Cane choose Lorenzo over Monet in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Will Cane Pick Lorenzo Over Monet in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father’s death.

Tariq has become entangled with the Tejada crime family, despite his best efforts to manage his life as a college student.

Tariq’s financial freedom has come from working for Monet Tejada’s (Mary J Blige) crime syndicate.

It has, however, put him in the sights of Monet’s son, Cane (Woody McClain).

The Tejadas family dynamic will undoubtedly shift now that Monet’s husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) has been released from prison.

Will Cane put his father ahead of his mother?

In Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Tariq and Brayden may face stiff competition.

Fans knew Cane was not to be trifled with from the moment he appeared in the pilot episode of Power Book II: Ghost.

“Cane is a savage,” Blige told USA Today.

“Monet isn’t afraid of him, but everyone else is, and she, too, is a savage.”

Cane has now manipulated Tariq and his best friend Brayden (Gianni Paolo).

Cane has him accused of the murders of professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus) and NYPD Officer Ramirez.

Now that Tariq is in prison, Cane has more power over his family.

One Character Is About to Change the Show’s Entire Direction in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Cane has grown increasingly irritated with Monet over the course of the series for treating him like a soldier rather than a son.

His hot-headedness, on the other hand, has made both of his parents wary of his actions.

This is due to the fact that the character is based on The Godfather’s Santino “Sonny” Corleone.

Sonny Corleone was the eldest son of mob boss Vito Corleone, as fans of the critically acclaimed trilogy know.

He was a violent and rash person.

Despite the fact that he was poised to take over the family business, his temper cost him his life, forcing Michael to take his place.

On a recent Instagram Live, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said, “Cane is a little bit modeled after Sonny Corleone, for those of you who are ‘Godfather’ fans.”

“That was something we really wanted…

