Will Compton, a linebacker for the Raiders, has announced that his mother died just hours before the Browns game.

Will Compton recently shared some devastating news with his fans.

The Las Vegas Raiders linebacker announced his mother died on Sunday night just hours before the game against the Cleveland Browns.

He stated that he will be returning home to be with his family and will therefore be unable to attend the team’s game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday.

“I am heartbroken to inform you that my mother passed away unexpectedly last night,” Compton wrote on Twitter.

“I’m returning to my hometown to see my family.”

The last 16 hours have been excruciating.

Please love on your moms and keep my family in your thoughts and prayers. Our mom was everything to us.” Compton signed a contract with the Raiders a few weeks ago.

Prior to being signed to the active roster, he was a member of the practice squad.

“To think I’ve been out of football for the past 11 months with no OTAs, training camp, any game action, etc, and to be covering kicks and punts with the boys is pretty awesome,” Compton wrote on Instagram.

“It’s difficult to stay ready and in it when opportunities aren’t knocking as often, and when my obsession with podcasting on [Bussin’ With The Boys] has me delving deeper into my transition.

When I know my days are numbered and my next chapter is coming together, training 4-5 days a week for a sport that requires so much attention and physical demand is fucking draining.

My motivations are different; I have my lovely pregnant wife [Charo Bishop] at home, and life has just been so good to me.”

In 2013, Compton came to the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Nebraska.

He began his career with the Washington Football Team, where he spent five seasons.

In 2016, Compton, 32, had his best season with 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and two fumble recoveries.

In 2018, Compton signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in 12 games and starting two of them.

In 2019, Compton joined the Raiders and appeared in nine games.

Last season, he appeared in 12 games for the Titans.

Raiders Linebacker Will Compton Announces His Mom Died Hours Before Browns Game