Will Darcey Accept Tom’s Apology? See Them Come Face-to-Face on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

The saga of Tom and Darcey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days isn’t over just yet.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, April 26 episode of the TLC reality show, Tom travels to Darcey’s Connecticut home after their disastrous meeting in New York City.

“I’ve decided, foolishly or not, to go to Connecticut to deliver the letter that I wrote to Darcey. I feel badly about how things happened in New York and I’d like to make them right,” Tom says in a confessional.

Just a day has gone by since Tom told Darcey he met someone else, but still had conflicting feelings. The meeting ended with him asking if she had put on weight. Darcey walked out and promptly blocked him on messaging programs.

“Random. Oh f–k. Unbelievable,” Darcey says when she sees him on her doorstep. “Why are you here?”

“I wanted to come and apologize for the way things ended yesterday,” Tom tells her. “That’s not what I wanted it to be like. And I always tried to treat you with respect and yesterday I didn’t. I’m sorry for that.”

Needless to say, Darcey was shocked to see him there, doing his best impression of a male lead in a rom-com coming to his senses.

“I don’t need any fake apology,” she tells cameras in a confessional. “Nope.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.