Will Davis and Saxe Get Their Own Spinoff in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Will Davis and Saxe Have Their Own Spinoff in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost is off to a rousing start.

Tariq St. tries to balance his life as a college student with his street work.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is having difficulties.

He’s had to seek assistance from people like Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), Davis McLean (Clifford “Method Man” Smith), and Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson).

Many Power Universe fans didn’t see Davis and Saxe coming, but will they get their own spinoff series?

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Could Bring Tariq and Brayden Some Serious Competition

While Tariq has been attempting to elude the cops and the Tejadas over the death of Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus) in Season 2, he isn’t the only character who will experience life-altering changes and revelations.

Saxe now works for Davis’ criminal defense firm on the other side of the courtroom.

Johnson, on the other hand, claims that a new job isn’t the only way we’ll see his character grow and stretch this season.

“I’ve been attempting to bring Tariq down, not Tariq specifically, but a St.

Johnson told HollywoodLife, “Patrick.”

“It doesn’t matter to me which one.

Any of them will suffice.

Yasmine, I’m thinking about going after your younger sister next.

I’m willing to take her.

I’m attempting to obtain a St.

Patrick is down, right? And now I’m in a position where I might have to defend him.

As a result, it’s almost as if I’m flipping the script and questioning my ethics and willingness to do certain things.

One of the themes of this season, I believe, is: what are you willing to do to get what you really want most in life? And then, are you willing to live with the consequences of those decisions, because nothing comes for free, right? The aspirations that Larenz and I [with]both our characters have, there’s no way there aren’t bodies along the side of the road.

And do you think you’ll be able to sleep at night knowing you’re to blame?”

We can already see that Saxe is struggling in his new role.

The stakes are only increasing.

See what happens next on @GhostSTARZ (hashtag)STARZpic.twitter.com6lS2b2O7qE this Sunday on @GhostSTARZ (hashtag)

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: When Will It Be Released?

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.