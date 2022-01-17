Will Dexter as Harrison’s Conscience Return in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Dexter Morgan’s fans bid him farewell on Sunday, Jan.

He was shot and killed in the finale of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s revival of the hit 2006 series, 16 years after they were first introduced to the beloved vigilante killer.

Many people, however, are hoping that the story will continue.

A spinoff focusing on Harrison Morgan’s life after Dexter’s death, perhaps with Dexter serving as the voice inside his head, is one fan suggestion.

Clyde Phillips, the creator and showrunner of Dexter: New Blood, addressed the possibility of a show like that.

The show premiered in November, eight years after the original series finale, in which Dexter pretended to die in order to flee to safety, and quickly became Showtime’s most popular show.

The show revolved around Dexter’s reunion with his now-teenaged son Harrison, who was living in Upstate New York under a false name.

It lasted ten episodes before ending in January.

Dexter’s death at Harrison’s hands was number nine.

After discovering the truth about his father, Harrison shot and killed Dexter in the finale and fled the city with the help of Officer Angela Bishop, who reported the murder as an officer-involved shooting.

Viewers last saw Harrison leaving Iron Lake and crossing the state line into an unknown future.

The Executive Producer of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Dissects the Finale: ‘We Knew This Had to Happen.’

While no plans for a spinoff have been announced, Phillips said he’s open to the idea.

When asked about the possibility of more Dexter: New Blood, he explained to Deadline, “This show is a huge asset.”

“I’m confident the numbers will keep rising once people start binge-watching this after the finale.”

If Showtime wants more, they must contact me.

If they ask if I’d like to continue, I’d say yes.

I have a lot on my plate right now, but I would drop everything and say yes in a heartbeat.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Dexter could return as Harrison’s conscience.

Phillips, on the other hand, didn’t know if he’d ever return.

He explained to the magazine, “We’re talking about a hypothetical show here.”

“My instinct is to charge up Harrison and the audience once or twice, or never.”

It’s either the best or worst idea ever…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.