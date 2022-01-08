Will Dexter Return to Miami on ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Will Dexter Return to Miami in ‘Dexter: New Blood?’

As the final season of Dexter: New Blood approaches, the Internet is awash in rumors and theories attempting to predict what will happen.

The show follows Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C Hall, nearly a decade after he faked his death and went into hiding, and finds him living under an assumed name in Upstate New York.

He has a normal life with a job and a girlfriend, but his plans are thwarted when Harrison Morgan, the son he abandoned before fleeing Miami, returns.

On Sunday, January 28th, the story will come to a close.

The finale of Dexter: New Blood will air on September 9th.

But first, let’s talk about the possibility of Dexter returning to Miami.

One of the many ideas fans have for the revival is for Dexter to return to Miami.

After faking his death, Dexter was able to flee the city without ever being prosecuted for his crimes.

However, in Dexter: New Blood, he makes a series of moves that draw the attention of the cops once more.

Kurt Caldwell, a local businessman, is discovered to be a serial killer, and the two engage in a cat and mouse game.

Kurt is on the hunt for Dexter for killing his son Matt, who had killed five people in a boating accident, culminating in a showdown described as one of the best since Dexter Season 4’s Trinity Killer drama.

Will Dexter Finally Be Known as the Bay Harbour Butcher in ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Some fans on Reddit believe Dexter will eventually be set free and reunited with Harrison in Miami now that he’s revealed his past.

Others believe Dexter will be extradited to Miami to face charges in his murders, which appears to be a distinct possibility given Angela Bishop’s recent revelations about him.

Although neither option is certain, showrunner Clyde Phillips teased that the finale will “blow up the Internet.”

“It’ll be stunning, shocking, surprising, unexpected,” he said during a panel discussion at Comic-Con 2021. “Without jinxing anything, I’ll say that the ending of this new season that we’re doing will blow up the Internet.”

All of those boxes, we’d argue, would be checked if Dexter was finally caught.

Phillips also revealed that he wanted Dexter to be on death row in Miami for his crimes in the original series’ finale.

However, it’s unclear whether this is the plan for the new show.