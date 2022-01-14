Will Diana betray her family in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

The second season finale of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost is approaching, and Tariq St.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is in a pickle.

Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo), the only daughter of Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) and Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon), is thriving while the college student is attempting to untangle himself from murder charges.

Could Diana betray her family, especially her brothers, Cane (Woody McClain) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), to get what she wants?

Courtney A Kemp chose Tariq as the show’s focus for one reason in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Diana has assisted in the release of her father Lorenzo from prison, working behind her mother’s back.

She’s also working with Effie (Alix Lapri), Tariq’s friend and soldier, to figure out how to balance her dreams and aspirations with the drug game.

Diana is hoping to break free from her mother’s suffocating grip now that Lorenzo is back.

“She desires to pursue her own interests.

Tonodeo told ABC Audio, “She wants to go to school.”

“‘No, this is what you should do,’ her mother says.

I’m teaching you how to play the game so you can take over.’ She definitely warms up to Tyriq, but that’s a little tricky because we’re a family, and we don’t let just anyone in.

So, I think you’ll be able to see how close we let him in, and how close Diana gets to him.”

Fans think Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

“You gotta be sure,” Tariq tells an apprehensive Diana in the upcoming episode of Ghost, 207 “Forced Hand.”

Her suspicions about her mother, Monet, and her older brother, Cane, are growing.

In fact, this preview of the next episode seems to hint at Diana betraying her family.

Tonoedo predicts that her character will irritate a lot of people by the end of the season.

“Diana might irritate some people,” Distractify warns.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

From the perspective of the audience, I believe Diana’s actions this season are positive because she is finally saying, ‘Forget…’

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.