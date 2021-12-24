Will Dr. Will Dr. Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will

Dr. Will Dr. Will Dr. Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will Will

The mid-season finale of Chicago Med shocked viewers to their core.

“Secret Santa Has a Gift for You,” the Christmas-themed episode, ended on massive cliffhangers, leaving many viewers with unanswered questions.

Apart from the Vascom scandal and the numerous arrests, Dr.

Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr.

Blake (Sarah Rafferty)

Under the mistletoe, the two doctors exchanged kisses.

Will Marcel and Blake end up dating by the end of Season 7 of Chicago Med?

Season 7 of Chicago Med follows Dr.

After being admitted to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Crockett Marcel first met Avery Quinn (Johanna Braddy).

She was a patient who was having problems with her liver.

Furthermore, the patient is Dr.

The daughter of Blake.

Prof. Dr.

Blake and Marcel got into a heated argument about how to best treat her daughter.

Blake insisted on operating on Avery, but she refused because it would be a “breach of ethics.” Eventually, Avery recovered completely and even asked Marcel out on a date, which he accepted.

The fall finale, however, revealed that Avery isn’t the only woman Marcel adores.

Marcel and Blake exchanged a kiss at the Christmas party in the Chicago Med Season 7 fall finale.

Marcel, on the other hand, continues to date Avery.

Furthermore, Blake has recently become his mentor, complicating their professional relationship even more.

Will Marcel and Blake pursue a romantic relationship, or will he remain with Avery? It appears that the Chicago Med showrunners have some ideas about the complicated situation.

In an interview with TV Guide, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov teased that the show will spend the second half of Season 7 delving deeper into Marcel and Blake’s relationship.

“For him [Crockett], it’s a bit of a triangle there with Avery, and it’s awkward, right?” Frolov said.

"Doctor.

Blake is completely unaware that he went out with Avery.

That’s a bit awkward.

“That’s something we’ll keep doing.”

It’s too early to tell who Marcel will choose at this time.

He does, however, have some decision-making to do.

The showrunner told TV Guide that Avery and Blake would be “not pleased” if they found out about Marcel’s actions.

Although it’s difficult to say…

