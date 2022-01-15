Will Dru kill Cane for betraying the family in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Will Dru Execute Cane for Betraying the Family in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

On Power Book II: Ghost, Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) has made a name for himself.

He’s met Tariq St. in the series.

Because of his family’s business, Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is involved.

Cane has taken matters into his own hands after becoming frustrated with his parents, Monet (Mary J Blige) and Lorenzo (Berto Colon).

Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) are his siblings, and they have different ambitions.

Will Dru kill Cane because he betrayed the family business?

Since we first met him in the Ghostpilot, Cane has been on the verge of collapsing.

We’ve seen him become increasingly enraged by his family’s relationship with Tariq throughout the first season.

Blige told USA Today, “Cane is off the chain, he’s a real savage.”

“Monet isn’t scared of him, but everyone else is, and she, too, is a savage.”

Cane and Tariq were both involved in two murders at the end of season one, until Cane framed Tariq.

What the gangster didn’t expect was Tariq’s ability to secure bail through his connections.

He also did not anticipate the release of his father, Lorenzo (Berto Colon).

Cane’s plan appears to be exploding in his face right now.

Cane is keeping his cards close to his chest, as he is deeply envious of both Tariq and his brother Dru.

Lorenzo, his father, has been released from prison and is determined not to be pushed into the background again.

Lorenzo, on the other hand, wants Dru, his calmer brother, to take his place.

“Those of you who are Godfather fans, Cane is a little bit modeled after Sonny Corleone,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp said on a recent Instagram Live.

“We really wanted that energy, that kind of hot-head energy, that Santino energy, and Dru [Tejada] has a little Michael Corleone feel to him as well.”

Fans of “Force Hand” will be able to see Dru and Cane engage in a violent brawl in the upcoming episode, which may hint at their characters’ future direction.

After all, Sonny could be a liar.

Michael had his older brother Fredo murdered for betraying the family, but he did so of his own free will.

