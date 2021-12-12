Will Ethan Choi Return Before Season 7 Ends on ‘Chicago Med’?

Will Ethan Choi Return to ‘Chicago Med’ Before Season 7 Ends?

After undergoing life-threatening surgery, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s attending physician, Ethan Choi, may be returning to the Emergency Department sooner than you think!

The doctor, on the other hand, re-injured himself, necessitating a longer recovery period.

Fans were curious when Ethan would return to the hospital after his departure.

The showrunner of Chicago Med may have just teased his long-awaited return in the new season.

Torrey DeVitto, star of ‘Chicago Med,’ once admitted that playing Natalie was a ‘good challenge.’

Ethan Choi will return to ED before the end of Season 7! The doctor will soon return to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center after a long hiatus.

So, when can fans expect Ethan to make his big comeback? Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer.

Despite the fact that he was absent from the fall finale, Chicago Med showrunner Diane Frolov hinted that he would return in future episodes.

Frolov told TV Insider, “We’re going to check in with him.”

“He’ll still be in therapy, but in Episode 12 he’ll be post-surgery, and we have a really sweet story with him and Dr.

Charles appeared in Episode 12, but he has yet to return.

In Episode 18, he reappears.”

Frolov went on to say that when Ethan returns, viewers will see a completely different Ethan.

“He’s changed, for sure.”

“Being shot like this has been a traumatic event for him, and he’s been reevaluating himself as a result,” she continued.

“That’s something we’ll work out with Dr.

“Charles,” I said.

Ethan Choi is returning to town, so fans should mark their calendars!

April ‘Could Return’ to the Medical Drama, Says ‘Chicago Med’ Showrunner

Ethan Choi and Dean Archer (Steven Weber) conversed in the hospital parking lot in the Chicago Med Season 6 finale.

With a gun in hand, Archer’s former appendicitis patient approached him and Ethan.

Ethan was shot while attempting to take the man’s gun.

Then Archer performed a dangerous surgery that saved Ethan’s life.

Ethan survived the procedure, but he faces a long road to recovery.

He was back at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in Season 7 of Chicago Med.

Ethan performs his daily duties in the ED, eager to get back to work. However, he re-injures himself in the…

