Will Forte Hopes to Keep ‘MacGruber’ Running ‘Until We’re in the Grave’ (Exclusive) on Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’ (Exclusive)

The brand new MacGruber series premiered this week on Peacock, continuing Will Forte’s SNL-created former military specialist’s misadventures, which began as a parody of the hit ’90s TV show MacGyver.

The new series picks up ten years after the MacGruber film, with an ex-Green Beret fighting a villain from his past.

Forte talked about the new series in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, saying that he and MacGruber co-creators Jorma Taccone and John Solomon will “always want to keep doing this until we’re in the grave.”

“We will never say it’s MacGruber’s swan song,” Forte said, but added that it’s “sort of out of our hands.”

It would be more just if someone would allow us to continue making them, because we enjoy collaborating.

He went on to praise his two MacGruber co-stars Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, saying, “They feel like family in the same way we do.”

It’s also a lot of fun to do.

“Hey, we’ll keep going as long as they let us, but we’re excited for people to see it,” Forte added later.

It has a similar tone to the film, and I believe that those who enjoyed the film will enjoy this.

“We’re hoping other people like it as well,” the former Saturday Night Live cast member admitted, “but our first order of business was to make sure that we did something that people who liked the” MacGruber movie from 2010.

“Let’s not try to shoot for a bigger audience,” Forte, Taccone, and Solomon said when figuring out the show’s direction.

Let’s just stick with the MacGruber template we made from the film.

And if we can entice others to join us, that’s even better.

But even if it doesn’t, we’ll have done our job if we make sure that we enjoy it and are proud of it, as well as that people who liked the movie enjoy it.”

Forte also stated that the MacGruber creative team is “very happy with how it turned out,” even if “there are a few minor flaws” here and there…

