Will Forte Is Engaged to Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Will Forte is officially off the marketplace!

The Saturday Night Live star is engaged to partner Olivia Modling, according to People. A source told the electrical outlet Forte stood out the concern over the holidays, not long after they relocated together.

Though Will as well as Olivia have yet to validate the delighted news themselves, Forte’s father splashed the beans when he appeared with Will on the April 8 premiere of ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. When he introduced himself, he informed the host Jimmy Kimmel, “He’s currently engaged, and says if he has a child, they’ve both agreed, it’s a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V. Not a choice, yet an opportunity.”

That is mostly all that is recognized of Will and Olivia’s low-key relationship. Considering that they obtained together in early January 2019, the two have mostly maintained to themselves and also have yet to make a red rug appearance together.

However that’s perfectly great with the MacGruber star.

In December the very first image of the pair was shared by his co-star Mary Steenburgen, which she captioned, “When one of your beloveds finds his soulmate.”

“I ultimately found my Ted Danson,” Forte reacted, amusingly making referral to her long time spouse.

Prior to discovering his “Ted Danson,” the funny-man briefly dated his Last Man in the world co-star January Jones in 2015. They broke up, but remain friendly as well as comment on each various other’s social media posts.

Fans will certainly be seeing more of Forte in the near future, when his MacGruberpersonality go back to the screen for NBCs Peacock.