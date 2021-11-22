Will Forte Returns in Peacock’s Star-Studded Parody Series ‘MacGruber’: First Look

Will Forte’s character, special operations agent MacGruber, is back with his own original Peacock series, MacGruber, which will premiere in December, fourteen years after he first appeared on Saturday Night Live.

The streaming platform released a jailhouse teaser, revealing what the character has been up to over the last decade, as well as first-look photos of the all-star cast, ahead of the series’ premiere.

In an exclusive, NSFW interview with MacGruber, Peacock reveals that the disgraced hero has been serving a life sentence following the death of his arch enemy, Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer).

MacGruber, on the other hand, will not be incarcerated for long, as he is released and given a new mission: to assassinate Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), a mysterious villain from his past.

Members of his old team, including Vicki St., will be joining him.

Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) are two of the most well-known characters in the world.

Perry is played by Sam Elliott, General Barrett Fasoose is played by Laurence Fishburne, Major Harold Kernst is played by Joseph Lee Anderson, and Constantine Bach is played by Timothy V Murphy.

The first episode of MacGruber will air on Thursday, December 5th.

Peacock has a total of 16 players.

