Will Forte’s MacGruber Becomes an Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theorist in a New Trio of Sketches on Saturday Night Live

Will Forte made his first appearance as host of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and he brought along MacGruber, as expected.

The character, who debuted on Saturday Night Live as a parody of MacGyver, went on to star in his own film, and recently debuted the first season of a TV show on Peacock, is notoriously bad at everything he does and always ends up blowing everyone up.

Forte, with a little help from his MacGruber co-stars Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, managed to breathe new life into the still-funny sketch.

The first MacGruber sketch of the night (because they almost always come in threes) features the trio attempting to defuse a bomb inside a bank vault.

Before MacGruber asks them to remove their protective face masks so he can use them to build an elaborate contraption to defuse the explosive, all three are wearing protective face masks.

“Hand me your masks, both of you!” MacGruber exclaims, “no time to explain, masks now!”

Vicki St. John’s masks are set on fire in a tin can by MacGruber.

“What are you doing, MacGruber?” exclaims Elmo.

“Thank you for liberating us from tyranny, Vick,” he responds.

This time around, Forte turns MacGruber into an anti-vaxxer and COVID denier who doesn’t believe in masks and refuses to get the shot.

The situation, the stakes, and the insaneness are all escalated in the second sketch, as is customary.

As the opening song implies, MacGruber has realized his error and is now “following the science,” which for him entails swallowing a tube of horse de-wormer and a mouthful of hydroxychloroquine.

The third MacGruber sketch, and the night’s final sketch, features an increasingly unstable MacGruber wearing a full QAnon Shaman headdress and no shirt, as he delves deeper into the rabbit hole of internet conspiracies.

MacGruber on SNL has been clowning on QAnon all night pic.twitter.comxlfb0bb1xE

He shares his new world view on politics while ranting about a cabal of Hollywood elites who eat babies.

“All I can do is pray for you, take up arms against you, and uphold the oath I took to defend this country.”

Because I am an oath keeper and the best summary news on Infosurhoy.

