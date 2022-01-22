Will Grogu or Din Djarin Appear in the Disney(plus) Show Based on ‘The Book of Boba Fett’?

The Book of Boba Fett is the newest Star Wars series to air on Disney(plus), and its most recent episode featured flashbacks from The Mandalorian.

Fans are wondering if the show will bring in Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) or Baby Yoda as a result of this, as well as a certain music choice.

Will The Book of Boba Fett feature the Mandalorian or Grogu?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett.]

Season 2 of The Mandalorian set the stage for the events of The Book of Boba Fett, so it’s no surprise that the latter series references the former on occasion.

Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) time in the Bacta tank filled in a few gaps from The Mandalorian, despite the lack of continuity.

The most notable revelation was how he saved Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from a near-fatal injury in a previous Star Wars story.

The Mandalorian theme song is featured in the latest chapter of The Book of Boba Fett, as many fans have pointed out on Twitter.

Many fans are wondering if they’ll see Din Djarin or Grogu before the Disney(plus) series ends.

Din could make a surprise appearance in the Disney(plus) show, based on the inclusion of The Mandalorian theme music in The Book of Boba Fett.

After all, Boba needs allies to fight the Pyke Syndicate.

During the other Mandalorian’s time of need, he and Fennec aided him.

And the music is playing while Boba is pondering where he can get more muscle.

Furthermore, Lucasfilm has remained deafeningly quiet about Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Given the studio’s other Star Wars content, it’s an unusual choice.

Could the executives be holding off on making any further announcements until Mando makes an appearance?

Grogu, on the other hand, is unlikely to appear in Boba Fett’s Book.

In Season 2 of The Mandalorian, everyone’s favorite child left to train with Luke Skywalker.

It’s hard to imagine them fitting into Boba Fett’s story in any significant way, as amazing as it would be to see them again.

Din, on the other hand, is the ideal protagonist for a story about Tatooine’s criminal underbelly.

The bounty hunter is almost certain to know some of the people Boba is negotiating with.

Maybe he’ll get…

