Will Hannah McKay Appear in the Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

When the final episode of Dexter: New Blood airs next week, fans can expect a major twist.

One of the predictions for the series’ conclusion is Hannah McKay’s return.

But it’s unlikely that Hannah McKay will appear in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

Dexter: New Blood picks up nearly a decade after Dexter pretended to die and fled, leaving Hannah and Harrison Morgan behind.

He’s living under the alias Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.

Dexter has a normal life with a job and a girlfriend, Angela Bishop, the police chief.

When Harrison shows up in Iron Lake, however, his past comes back to haunt him.

Harrison tells Dexter that he’d been alone for a few years after Hannah died of cancer and decided to track down his father after receiving a letter indicating he was still alive.

Despite the fact that their relationship was initially strained, the two are beginning to bond over their shared darkness and trauma.

Many fans believe Harrison is lying about Hannah, despite his claims.

Some speculate that Hannah will be revealed in the finale, with theories ranging from Harrison possibly killing her to Hannah actually being alive.

Hannah died of cancer, according to Scott Reynolds, an executive producer on the show.

He told TV Fanatic, “That’s the result of who Hannah was, someone who dealt with poisons her whole life.”

“On my father’s side, my grandfather worked in a factory where he was essentially poisoned his entire life.

You deal with it, and it’ll come back to bite you.”

Hannah isn’t likely to make an appearance.

“Someone else from Dexter’s past will pop up in the final episode,” according to TV Insider. Their identity is being kept a secret, but showrunner Clyde Phillips told the outlet that their return would be “a big story point.”

In early 2021, Yvonne Strahovski, who played the deadly botanist, ruled out her participation, stating that she had not been asked back.

“I’m so sorry to break it to everyone, but I haven’t heard anything about the reboot,” she admitted on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

She had a theory that Harrison had murdered Hannah, but she didn’t go into detail about it.

“I… ”

