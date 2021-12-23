Will Hawkeye return for a second season?

Season one of HAWKEYE has left fans eagerly anticipating season two.

The show’s director, on the other hand, is being tight-lipped about season two and the show’s overall future.

When asked whether or not there will be a second season of Hawkeye, movie director Rhys Thomas gave a vague answer in an interview with Collider, leaving fans in limbo.

“I cannot speak to future plans in the tradition of secrecy,” he said in the interview.

“Again, with the show coming out, you never know how it’ll be received, and it’s been incredible to see how enthusiastically people have embraced and enjoyed it.”

There is uncertainty surrounding the possibility of a second season of Hawkeye, based on the director’s reluctance to reveal any details.

“While in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas,” according to the official synopsis of the Hawkeye, directed by Rhys Thomas and developed by Jonathan Igla.

Clint Barton, the iconic Marvel superhero Hawkeye of the Avengers, is the subject of this television miniseries.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Jeremy Renner trains Hainlee Steinfiled to become a professional archer who can be an avenger in her own right.

Hawkeye’s first two episodes aired on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 3 a.m. EST and 8 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

Disney(plus) has it available for streaming.

The series will consist of six episodes, which will be released every Wednesday until December 22, 2021.

Each episode can last up to 50 minutes.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.