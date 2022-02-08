Will HBO Max Announce a Second Season of ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’?

And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, has come to an end.

The season finale of HBO Max aired on February 3 and left fans with many unanswered questions.

But it remains to be seen whether they will ever receive those answers.

Will Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York be back for Season 2?

While there was enough left on the table to dig into if a second season were to happen, the production team behind And Just Like That… neatly tied up the storylines in case they don’t get a chance to return in the season finale on February 3.

Mr. As the final credits rolled, Mr.

Big was laid to rest in a special place.

Charlotte had returned to her role as wife, mother, and professional PTA member while Miranda was off chasing love in Los Angeles.

Anthony Marantino’s storyline, as well as that of several new characters, was also nearly complete.

Even so, there’s a lot to look forward to in a second season.

After her big loss, Carrie was finally dipping her toes into the dating pool, and Seema Patel and Nya Wallace have plenty more to offer.

Fans are also interested in hearing about Steve Brady’s recovery from his divorce.

However, will fans be able to see it?

And Just Like That… has been panned before.

The show was widely panned from the beginning to the end, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a success.

Casey Bloys, an HBO Max executive, recently revealed that the series was the streaming platform’s most successful original content to date.

So, is there going to be a second season?

While HBO Max is mum on whether or not Carrie Bradshaw’s story will be continued, the rest of the cast isn’t.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King, the showrunner, have all expressed an interest in continuing the story.

When it comes to a second season, Cynthia Nixon has been decidedly evasive.

When asked about a possible second season, she told Entertainment Tonight that it was not up to her, but HBO Max has not made an official statement either way.

And Just Like That… will not return for a second season, according to HBO Max.

Some fans are concerned because of the lack of information.

But, when exactly should they be?

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.