Will HBO’s ‘Love Life’ be renewed for a third season? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Will HBO’s ‘Love Life’ be renewed for a third season? Here’s What We Know So Far

Love Life featured all of the messy challenges that come with relationships in its first two seasons, and didn’t always give viewers the happy ending they’re used to.

The HBO Max series premiered in May 2020, initially following Darby (Anna Kendrick) as she navigated the ups and downs of dating.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, was taken aback by how much her character’s journey resonated with her.

“Even as she becomes more certain of who she is and what her boundaries are, Darby is such a different person from episode one to episode eight,” the Tony nominee told Variety in July 2020.

“However, it isn’t until all the way through episode 10 that she isn’t looking for validation.”

“I’ll just say this,” Kendrick continued, “there was a point where there was so much from my life that it made me very nervous.”

The truth is that the show changed so much, so frequently, and so many other people were willing to give so much of themselves and their lives.

It all kind of got blended and remixed, whether it was joyful, painful, or embarrassing.”

The anthology series had only recently been renewed for a second season on the streaming service at the time.

According to Variety, showrunner Sam Boyd is looking forward to giving the story a major “reset” in the next chapter.

“Even more specifically, our ability to split the difference between an anthology show and a more traditional ongoing series so that it still feels like the same show and you really feel like you’re popping over and looking at a different person in the same world,” he said.

“There will be these peripheral connections**, but I believe it will still feel completely new.”

After meeting Mia Hines (Jessica Williams) in season 2, the focus shifted to Marcus, played by William Jackson Harper, who realizes he’s unhappy in his marriage.

The Good Place alum was the ideal Love Life fit for Kendrick.

“Sam Boyd and I discussed various possibilities for the next main character, whether it was a.

