Will.i.am’s net worth and who he is dating are both unknown.

Who is Will.i.am dating, and how much money does he have?

WILLIAM is not only the founder of one of the most successful hip hop groups of all time, but he has also aided in the development of a number of other artists’ careers.

Let’s take a look at the rapper’s love life, since we all know how successful his career is.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star, including who he’s dating and how much money he makes.

William James Adams Jr. was born in Los Angeles, California, on March 15, 1975, and met future Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap while still in high school.

Will wanted to be a fashion designer before he became famous as a musician, so he studied at the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

In 2009, he founded the i.am.angel Foundation to assist young people in receiving financial aid and opportunities to attend university.

he stated

“I send those kids to college and connect them with people in my network to see what they can achieve in life.”

“I believe that because of my family and responsibility, I will be able to serve 750 children this year.”

“We sent kids to Brown, Stanford, and Dartmouth last year, and these are like Ivy League, amazing schools, and the kids are from the ghetto where I grew up.”

Will.i.am appears to be single at the moment.

Will told the Mirror about his love life, “I don’t have time for girlfriends, which is why I just keep busy.”

I’m going to keep going because it’s something I want to do.”

Will is not married and is currently single, but he dated Casey Batchelor of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

He’s also been linked to Natalie Imbruglia, the Torn hitmaker in the past.

Will, whose personal life has always been a mystery, did reveal that he dated an ex for eight years and that they were the inspiration for the Black Eyed Peas song Don’t Lie.

“I wanna live and I wanna be able to do whatever and make sure my kids’ kids don’t have anything to worry about,” the future family man told The Sun exclusively in April 2017.

Will.i.am does not have any children, despite rumors to the contrary. However, he has hinted that he may adopt in the future.

The 43-year-old also told The Sun that his years in the music industry have left him with tinnitus, but that he has a net worth of (dollar)70 million.

He makes money from The Black Eyed Peas’ five albums and his own solo musical projects.

