Will Jamie Batista Appear on ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ as Actress Aimee Garcia Reveals?

Aimee Garcia Reveals Whether Jamie Batista Will Appear on ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Dexter: New Blood, a special event series on Showtime, is taking another stab at the character.

The show follows Dexter Morgan in the years after he faked his death, and finds him living a normal life in Upstate New York.

He’s assumed a new identity as sales clerk Jim Lindsay, but his past resurfaces due to a series of events.

While the show doesn’t feature many familiar faces, showrunner Clyde Phillips promised cameos and character returns.

His remark sparked speculation about which characters might appear on the show, with names like Jamie Batista being mentioned.

After all, her brother, Angel, did appear on the show.

But what about her? Here’s what Aimee Garcia has to say about it.

Dexter: New Blood premiered in November, nearly a decade after the infamous series finale.

It starts with Dexter in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, as if the same amount of time has passed for him.

He lived a normal life until he slipped and killed someone a few weeks ago.

The son of Kurt Caldwell, a beloved member of the Iron Lake community who also happens to be a serial killer, is Dexter’s victim.

Kurt, on the other hand, kills innocent women, putting him under Dexter’s code.

Kurt, on the other hand, is on the lookout for Dexter, who he believes is responsible for his son’s death.

The sudden reappearance of Harrison Morgan, Dexter’s son, further complicates matters.

Harrison is dealing with a lot of abandonment issues and sees Kurt as a mentor, not realizing that he’s only using him to mess with Dexter.

Watch the Bonus Episode from ‘Dexter: New Blood’ here.

Many viewers who are watching the show feel bad for Harrison and wish he still had Jamie, his former babysitter.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “She literally raised that kid 247 from day one.”

“She was always staying up late watching Harrison while Dexter was ‘working late,’ and she ended up losing two relationships, Louis and Quinn, and then her best friend neighbor Cassie was killed by Oliver Saxon.”

Jamie, the real MVP in Harrison’s life, had it worse than anyone!!”

That is correct.

Garcia, on the other hand, has stated that she will not be appearing on the show.

On the Inner Child podcast, she said, “No! I wish!”

“However, I’m overjoyed that they’re doing it again….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.