Will Jardell and James Wallington, winners of Season 32 of ‘The Amazing Race,’ take a romantic honeymoon in Ecuador after their wedding: photos

Will Jardell and James Wallington celebrated their marriage with a special trip to Ecuador for their honeymoon after getting married late last year.

“The most exciting part about our honeymoon was seeing a sea lion blue-footed booby and tons of Galapagos iguanas right as we boarded the dingy to be transported to the cruise ship — and we hadn’t even started the actual cruise yet,” Jardell, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly of the romantic getaway.

“We were able to see so many incredible landscapes and wildlife while traveling through the islands, which made for an exciting seven days.”

Wallington, 32, went on to say how the Hurtigruten Expeditions cruise allowed the couple to see some of the country’s most beautiful sights.

“For me, the most exciting part of our honeymoon was kicking off married life together by doing what we love, which is traveling,” he said of the adventurous trip to Us.

“We flew 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador to the beautiful Galapagos Islands on our cruise and visited Mashpi, a rainforest hotel in the clouds, Ecuador’s capital city of Quito, Cotopaxi National Park in the Andean Highlands, and flew 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador to the beautiful Galapagos Islands.”

“Everything we’ve been able to do has been spectacular,” the New York native continued, “and has felt very much like our time on The Amazing Race because of how active and on-the-go we’ve been.”

During the auditions for America’s Next Top Model in 2014, the couple met.

Four years later, Wallington and Jardell competed in season 32 of The Amazing Race, winning (dollar)1 million in the process.

The couple married in December 2021 in New Orleans after having to postpone their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV couple opened up about getting to enjoy their time as newlyweds following a significant milestone in their relationship.

“This trip served as the perfect cap to a fantastic wedding journey,” the Texas native told Us.

“We’re still buzzing from our wedding, and we were able to unplug and spend quality time together as a couple.”

The “hardest part” of married life so far, according to Wallington, has been “introducing Will as my ‘husband’ to people.”

