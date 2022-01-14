Will Jardell and James Wallington’s Adventurous Honeymoon is revealed inside the Amazing Race winners’ home.

Will Jardell and James Wallington’s Adventurous Honeymoon

Will Jardell and James Wallington, winners of The Amazing Race season 32, planned a stop in the Galapagos Islands a month after marrying in New Orleans, and E! News was invited.

With the Amazing Race season 32 champions Will Jardell and James Wallington having already won the ultimate race around the world, a more traditional honeymoon would have been a huge U-turn.

So, a month after exchanging vows in New Orleans on Dec. 3, the travel content creators boarded the Santa Cruz II for its maiden voyage and Hurtigruten Expeditions’ first-ever trip to the Galapagos.

“This type of honeymoon feels very on brand for us!” Wallington said of the trip, which took them from Ecuador’s capital city of Quito to roughly 600 miles west for a week of kayaking, hiking, swimming, and exploring in the same spot where Charles Darwin made his groundbreaking discoveries.

“It’s been incredibly active, but with a healthy balance of relaxation,” says the author.

The fact that the trip was carbon-neutral was also a huge draw for the sustainability-focused duo, who met in 2014 on the set of America’s Next Top Model, where Wallington was working and Jardell was smizing his way to a second-place finish.

Wallington stated, “We’ve always been passionate about eco-friendly and sustainable tourism.”

“It’s very important to us because we love this planet and all of its endless travel opportunities, so we want to make sure we’re doing our part to protect it all while still being able to enjoy its natural wonders!”

Days after crossing the finish line in 2018, the couple, who got engaged shortly after, were already raving about seeing so much of the archipelago’s natural wildlife.

“We’ve seen sea lions, land and marine iguanas, red- and blue-footed boobies, and many other species everywhere we go,” Jardell said.

“It’s a dream being able to experience the beauty in person,” he continued, having been drawn to the spot for a long time.

“It’s difficult to express in words, and no photograph can do it justice.”

The newlyweds shared their favorite photos from the nine-day trip with E! News, demonstrating that they tried.

Will Jardell and James Wallington sped through Colombia, Brazil, France, and the Philippines to win season 32 of The Amazing Race.

Their January getaway was inspired by Wallington’s 2015 trip to Ecuador.

“I heard…”

