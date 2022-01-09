Will Josh Duggar’s Appeal Allow Him to Avoid Prison Time?

Josh Duggar was found guilty of obtaining and downloading child sexual abuse material during his trial.

Josh downloaded the illegal content in 2019 to a computer at his workplace, according to the prosecution.

Josh is currently awaiting sentencing, but his legal team intends to appeal.

So, what happens if he files an appeal? Will he be able to avoid prison time?

The trial of Josh Duggar lasted several days, with the prosecution going over all of their findings and the defense claiming that others at Wholesale Motorcars could have downloaded the material.

Several members of the Duggar family also attended court.

On different days, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar, and Jim Bob Duggar came to witness, among others.

Every day of the trial, Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, was in court.

Josh was placed in solitary confinement after being found guilty and awaiting sentencing.

His defense, on the other hand, made it clear that they intended to file an appeal.

Josh’s legal team filed an “unopposed motion for additional time to file post-trial motions,” according to The Sun, which would give them an extra 10 days to file the “post-trial motions.” One of the motions they plan to file is for judgment acquittal, while the other is for a new trial.

Josh’s legal team received approval from the judge for the extension.

They now have until January to do so.

The deadline for filing motions is March 19, 2022.

According to reports, Josh Duggar’s legal team requested a 10-day extension to file a new motion in his case.

Get the most up-to-date information ahead of his sentencing. https://t.co/KessCDjfkS

The defense team for Josh Duggar is still fighting the guilty verdict.

So, how does the appeal procedure work?

Defendants can appeal to the Circuit Court if they believe they were wrongfully convicted or that their sentence was too harsh for the crimes, according to the US Department of Justice.

“An appeal is not a new trial; rather, it is an opportunity for the defendant to raise specific errors that may have occurred during the trial,” according to the website.

Appealing a judge’s decision on sentencing or evidence suppression is common.

After the Circuit Court has rendered its decision, defendants can appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is responsible for…

