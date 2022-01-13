Will Kelly Severide and Wendy Seager Date in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10? Showrunner Promises More of Seager

Will Kelly Severide and Wendy Seager Date in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10? Showrunner Promises More Seager

[Warning: Season 10 Episode 11 spoilers ahead.]]

Stella Kidd returned to Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9 — and Kelly Severide was surprised to see his fiancée return to the city.

Since her return, Severide has asked Kidd if she wants to be with him at all, and their relationship has seemed distant.

Now we’re wondering if Kelly Severide and Wendy Seager will date.

Andy Allo portrays Wendy Seager, who first appeared on the show in season 8 as a Lieutenant for the Office of Fire Investigation.

She frequently collaborates with Kelly Severide as a result of her position, according to One Chicago Center.

She appeared in a few episodes of Season 8 as a recurring character.

We’re also likely to see more of Seager in the future.

She returned in Season 10 of Chicago Fire and collaborated with Severide once more.

Fans can also expect more of her in the future, according to showrunner Derek Haas.

Haas told TV Guide, “We’ve been reading a lot of interesting articles about [arson]cases and the way they can go in any direction.”

“‘Was it an insurance claim? Was this even arson?’ is intriguing to us, and then you toss in Seager and Van Meter, and we just think it’s fun.”

Severide is a favorite of theirs.

They want him to be a part of the company.

It’s fun for us to be able to drag him into stories and then pull him out again.

Before the end of the year, there will be a few more of those.

Seager isn’t going anywhere.”

Could Wendy Seager and Kelly Severide get romantic now that she’s back for Season 10 of Chicago Fire?

Severide stated that he felt abandoned by Stella Kidd when she left to pursue her Girls on Fire program outside of Chicago.

During this time, he also worked closely with Seager, and the two appeared to be flirting.

Then, in Season 10 Episode 11 of Chicago Fire, Kidd learned that Severide and Seager collaborated closely.

Kidd expressed concern and envy for Severide and Seager, and Severide stated that he would have told Kidd about Seager if Kidd had answered his phone calls.

Seager is likely to pursue Severide because they clearly have a connection….

