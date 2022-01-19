Will Kevin End Up With Madison, Cassidy, Sophie, or Zoe By the End of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6?

Season 6 of This Is Us has arrived, and fans are still waiting to see if Kevin (Justin Hartley) will marry Madison (Caitlin Thompson), Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), or Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

So, as we head into the final season, here’s everything we know about Kevin’s final love story.

Alexandra Breckenridge Teases a Major Sophie and Kevin Theory in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’

Kevin’s love story has dominated his journey on This Is Us, and many fans believe he will marry Cassidy, Madison, Sophie, or Zoe.

But, at the start of season 6, here’s where each love interest stands.

Sophie and Kevin have been together for the longest time.

They dated, married, and divorced when they were young.

Even after the couple’s final breakup and Sophie’s second marriage, Kevin stood by his ex-girlfriend when her mother passed away.

He also called her the day before Madison’s wedding.

After the conversation, Kevin eventually deleted Sophie’s phone number.

Nonetheless, they previously stated that they would see each other when someone died.

So we’ll see if that signals a future gathering.

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Fans Believe One Detail from the Premiere Proves Kate and Toby’s Breakup Is On the Way

Zoe and Kevin, on the other hand, appeared to be an ideal match.

However, there was one significant difference between them.

Kevin wanted children, but Zoe didn’t.

As a result, the two split up.

In season 5, the two also had a brief conversation, which caused Kevin to question his relationship with Madison.

Keivn and Zoe, on the other hand, appeared to be overjoyed for each other and grateful for their previous relationship.

While they were both going through the wringer, Cassidy and Kevin hooked up.

Kevin and Cassidy remained friends after they both realized that sleeping together was a mistake.

However, because of Cassidy’s friendship with Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne), it appears that the two will always be linked.

Madison now appears to be the most likely candidate to marry Kevin in Season 6 of This Is Us.

Madison realized Kevin didn’t love her and the two decided not to marry.

They do, however, co-parent their twins, and it’s possible that they’ll end up falling in love at the end of the series.

But, at this point, who knows?

Season 6 of ‘This Is Us’: Can Miguel Keep His Promise to Rebecca in…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.