Will Kim Burgess and Kevin Atwater Pursue a Romance on ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9?

Will Kim Burgess and Kevin Atwater Have a Romance on ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9?

Highlights of the article:

[Warning: Season 9 Episodes 10 and 11 of Chicago PD contain spoilers.]

Kevin Atwater’s personal life was explored in depth in Season 9 Episode 11 of Chicago PD.

Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek had been debating where they stood with each other in the previous episode.

Actor LaRoyce Hawkins recently discussed Atwater’s close relationship with Burgess.

Is there a romance between the characters in the works?

Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek have a long history together, and in Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10, their relationship became even more complicated.

So, did the couple reconcile? Unfortunately for Burzek fans, the couple is still not officially back together.

Ruzek, on the other hand, has made it clear that he wishes to remain in Burgess’ and Makayla’s lives.

In episode 10, Burgess and Ruzek had a heated discussion about their future plans.

They eventually decided to live together because they both want to be a part of Makayla’s life, regardless of their romantic — or non-romantic — situation.

During the episode, Burgess and Ruzek made plans to share a three-bedroom apartment.

However, their plans may encounter a roadblock in the future.

Makayla’s paternal uncle has filed a petition for Makayla’s full custody, which Burgess will have to deal with in the near future.

As Season 9 of Chicago PD continues, it appears that Kim Burgess is still single.

Kevin Atwater also became single in Season 9 Episode 11 of Chicago PD.

Despite the fact that Celeste had stated that she despised cop culture, Atwater told his love interest the truth about his profession.

Celeste terminated their relationship as a result of the lie.

In light of recent events, could Kim Burgess and Kevin Atwater get together? They obviously get along well at work, so there could be chemistry there.

Burgess and Atwater’s relationship was also discussed by Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins with TVLine.

“There will definitely be moments where Atwater and Burgess are there for each other,” Hawkins said.

“We’ll see moments where she’ll be able to communicate to him things that no one else would, that will test him and his character, and Atwater will have the same opportunity later on.”

Hawkins went on to say that his character and Burgess were originally the show’s “comedic relief,” but that he and actor Marina Squerciati now have their own bond.

“At this point, [Marina] and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.