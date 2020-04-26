 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Will Lisa meet God in a special two-part episode?

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

Lisa Simpson is about to meet her creator. The middle child of the family has a religious experience from Sunday The simpsons (Fox, 8 / 7c), the first part of a two-week event.

Here’s what we can expect from the first half of Warrin ‘Priests, as the official summary of the episode says: “When Bode, a young, charismatic new preacher, comes to town and messes things up in church, Reverend Lovejoy studies its mysterious past. ”

In TVLine's exclusive view above, Bode (voiced by crash Pete Holmes) introduces Lisa to the wonderful world of meditation and sends her on an animated journey through the cosmos.

The holy war between Bode and Lovejoy continues The simpsons May 3rd episode (8pm): In Michigan, Reverend Lovejoy reveals the reason why Bode left and came to Springfield. When the community learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.

Two-parts are a rarity for The simpsons. During the 31 seasons of the cartoon comedy, only a handful of episodes spanned multiple sessions, starting with the infamous "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" Secret in 1995. (Ah, easier times.)

Click PLAY in the video above for an exclusive look The simpsons So the last two-part Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

