Will Lorenzo and Mecca Meet in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) has been keeping her family afloat for more than a decade.

Her husband Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon) has been released from prison in Power Book II: Ghost.

To make matters even more complicated, Monet is having an affair with her high school sweetheart, Mecca (Daniel Sunjata).

Mecca is also a drug supplier for Tejadas.

Cane Tejada (Woody McClain), Monet, and Lorenzo’s eldest son deceived his family into doing business with Mecca in order to make a name for himself.

Will Lorenzo and Mecca meet in the end?

Lorenzo is ready to resume his role as head of the household now that he’s returned home, pushing Monet to the side.

Though he was initially overjoyed to be back home, he’s beginning to notice that something about his wife isn’t quite right.

We’re confident that, using his intuition, he’ll discover Monet and Mecca’s affair right away.

According to the official Starz release, “Lorenzo, the patriarch of the Tejada organization, has been calling the shots for the drug organization — even from within.”

“However, as Monet’s independence — and a desire to protect her children from the game — grows, Lorenzo’s need for control grows.

Lorenzo is intrigued by some secrets Monet has kept hidden from him, and a feud develops that threatens to split the Tejada family in half.”

We believe a confrontation is imminent because Mecca is also the Tejadas’ supplier.

In the Tejada family, there can only be one head honcho — what do you think is about to happen?

We didn’t expect a confrontation so soon after Lorenzo was released from prison and Mecca believed he had Monet by his side.

Mecca told Cane (Woody McClain) at the end of episode 206, “What’s Free,” that he wanted to meet his father.

From our vantage point, an epic showdown looms on the horizon, and we have no idea which side Monet will choose.

