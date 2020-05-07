Will love be reborn? Lupillo Rivera and Belinda would meet again in ‘La Voz’ Azteca

Mexico City.-Great commotion causedAztec TV, because this Wednesday it was revealed that he would already be preparing the recordings ofThe voice despite the pandemic ofcoronavirus, something that was not to the liking of the coachRicardo Montaner, who assured that he does not mind being sued by the television station, but will not put his life at risk.

However, who would not disagree to return would be the singerLupillo Rivera, because although it is not contemplated for this second edition of the show, Montaner’s absence would open the possibility of his return.

According to close sources, at the moment TV Azteca would be looking for a judge to replace the Argentine, since the rest of the chairs are occupied byCristian Nodal, María José and Belinda.

The latter would not be very happy with Rivera’s return, since, as is well known, both had an alleged secret love relationship, a fact that makes the young Spanish woman uncomfortable to the point of threatening to leave her post if he returns.

For his part, it is rumored that Jenni Rivera’s brother is more than happy for the possibility of reuniting with his “platonic love” and seeing if there is anything that can be rescued from thefailed love affair.

Source:Chacaleo