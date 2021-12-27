Will Martell Holt’s Mistress Make an Appearance on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’?

Will Martell Holt’s Mistress Ever Appear on ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’?

Huntsville fans have seen Martell and Melody Holt’s marriage fall apart due to his 5-year affair with Arionne Curry.

Curry and Martell even had a baby just a year after the Holts’ fourth child was born.

Curry has been mentioned in connection with the reality show since its inception, but she has never appeared on it.

Curry will never do so, according to the show’s producer and one of its stars.

Carlos King, the show’s executive producer, has known about the Holts’ marital problems since before production began.

Viewers have been clamoring for Curry to appear on the show, but King claims it won’t be easy.

Melody Holt of ‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Explains Why She Filed For Divorce From Martell

“One thing about Love andamp; Marriage Huntsville and the shows that I produce, I follow the reality, right? I follow what my cast members are willing to give,” King says in an interview with The Jasmine Brand. “One thing about Love andamp; Marriage Huntsville and the shows that I produce, I follow the reality, right? I follow what my cast members are willing to give.”

“I’m not the type of producer who goes behind my cast members’ backs and reveals someone who they had no idea was coming,” he explained.

“That is not how I operate.”

Those who do so are not to be pitied.

That isn’t my blueprint at all.”

According to King, not only Curry, but also the other parties involved, such as the Holts, must come to an agreement.

“My response is that it would have to be something that the group wanted to do.

Then it’s a conversation, you know?

Kiuwha [Scott-Bonds], for example, was Maurice’s ex-wife.

Her presence on the show was discussed.

There have been several discussions about it.

Kiuwha, to her credit, agreed to participate because she wanted to tell her side of the story.

It was Maurice’s and Kimmi’s desire for it to take place.

So that’s how I go about things.

Because I’m not here to disrespect anyone, it has to be the collective agreeing to it.”

Despite having worked with the Holts for three seasons, King claims that they appeared to be inseparable upon meeting and working with them.

“I had no idea they had any marital problems when I first met them, zero,” King admitted to Dustin Ross in…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.