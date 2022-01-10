Will my garden plants survive if I don’t have any sunlight in my backyard?

GARDENING IN THE UK DURING THE WINTER MONTHS, OR IF YOUR GARDEN DOESN’T GET A LOT OF SUN, CAN BE DIFFICULT.

So let’s take a look to see if it’s still possible to grow a garden in these circumstances.

It’s just as important to know where to put your plants as it is to know what to plant in the first place.

What can be grown will be heavily influenced by outdoor temperatures.

However, the final location of your chosen vegetables will determine how well they grow for you.

Some plants prefer bright sunlight, while others prefer to be in the shade.

Most plants require at least 6 to 8 hours of light per day (some bright, some indirect), but some will only thrive if they receive 10 or up to 14 hours.

Even if they only get 3 to 4 hours of light, some shade-loving plants will thrive.

Your plants will struggle to grow if your garden is completely shaded, and symptoms such as color changes in the leaves and a “leggy” stem will appear.

However, not all plants require the same amount of light, which could explain why some of your plants thrive while others struggle despite receiving the same amount of sunlight.

Preparing the soil for your garden plants is one of the most important things you can do for them because they thrive in well-drained, rich soil.

Compost and slow-release fertilizer made for low-light plants should be added to soil mixes purchased from gardening stores.

Plants that grow well in light or partial shade should also be considered.

More light can be brought into your garden through a variety of methods.

Installing mirrors, for example, can help reflect sunlight and heat.

Alternatively, paint a white wall to allow light to reflect and diffuse in various directions.

Here are some plants that thrive in the shade:

If you want to grow vegetables in the shade, consider the following options:

It’s not impossible to grow a garden in the shade, but it’s difficult.

It’s crucial to do your homework on the plants you want to include in your garden and how well they’ll do in shady areas.