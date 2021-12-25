Will Netflix Order 7 Seasons of ‘The Witcher’?

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the showrunner and creator of The Witcher, revealed she already had seven seasons planned when the show premiered in 2019.

Now that the show is in its third season, fans may be wondering if it will run as long as Hissrich intended or if it will end with Netflix’s standard four-season cap.

Before The Witcher Season 2 was announced in 2019, Hissrich was asked if she had planned out the following season.

“Hell, yeah!” she exclaimed to SFX Magazine.

“Second season? I’ve been doing this for seven!”

The showrunner stated that she hoped to pace the show in such a way that viewers would be engaged for many seasons.

“Right now, the question is, ‘How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?'” Hissrich explained.

“The worst thing we could do is focus all of our efforts on season one and ignore the potential of these characters.”

Hissrich might want The Witcher to continue for another seven seasons.

However, the showrunner couldn’t say for sure in a recent interview with Collider.

“I love that seven seasons became the thing that we go to,” Hissrich said. “I think at one point, I said something like I’d go for like 20 seasons, and I’m glad that no one actually expects me to have 20 seasons.”

“I’d be dead by that time.”

“I believe my most important goal, and the reason I began with seven years, was to stay true to the books,” she continued.

“I don’t think our story needs to go beyond where the books end; I believe Andrzej Sapkowski, the author, had a natural conclusion in mind.”

However, Hissrich did mention that Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher, is working on new stories that could stretch the series’ map.

“He’s actually released more books since we started the show,” she continued.

“So we’ll have to figure out how that fits in.”

The Witcher has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.

Fans, on the other hand, have reason to be cautious.

