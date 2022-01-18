Will Neve Campbell Reappear in ‘Scream 6’?

Will Neve Campbell Return for ‘Scream 6′?

Fans of horror films are well aware that none of the genre’s iconic villains are ever truly dead.

Take, for example, the fifth installment of the Scream franchise.

The 2022 film, which was released more than a decade after its predecessor, brought Ghostface back to life.

But will Scream 2022, also known as Scream 5, truly usher in a new era for the long-running horror franchise? Here’s what fans already know about Scream 6.

Scream differs from most other horror franchises in that it focuses solely on its core cast members.

Of course, Jamie Lee Curtis and others have reprised their horror heroes over the years.

However, several films in the Halloween franchise — as defined by Curtis’ Laurie Strode — do not feature that character at all.

The villain, not the hero, is the constant in nearly every horror franchise.

Only Scream is an outlier.

Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, has been at the center of every single film since 1996.

Even 2011’s Scream 4 — which pokes fun at horror reboots and remakes — honors Campbell’s status as the series’ definitive “final girl,” with Sidney declaring near the end of the film that the “first rule of remakes” is “don’t f–k with the original” before dispatching the killer.

Is Campbell, though, still up for more after Scream 2022?

With One Simple Decision, Drew Barrymore Made “Scream” Iconic.

Following the box office success of Scream 2022, another sequel appears to be a lot more likely.

If it does happen, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett appear to be up to the challenge of expanding the franchise.

Gillett even told Total Film that he and his team believe “there is more gas in the tank” and “more stories to be told in Woodsboro and about these characters,” implying that Campbell’s Sidney is far from finished.

“It seems like there are always more stories to tell in Woodsboro, and there is a hunger for it,” Campbell told Screen Rant.

“I would imagine there will be an appetite if people like this one, and we, of course, would all love to be a part of it.” Which actors would return for a proposed Scream 6 remains to be seen, of course.

